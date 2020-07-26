News

Alleged misrule: Uzodimma should account for N175.7bn –PDP

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Imo state chapter has challenged the Governor, Hope Uzodimma to tell Imo people what has done with a whopping N175.7billion generated by the state in the last seven months of his administration.

 

The query, the party said, was occasioned by the widespread non-payment of salaries and pensions, with no major project work under construction in the state.

 

The PDP also called on Uzodimma to desist from coercing traditional rulers to embark on a self-ridiculing public protest against the ongoing litigations challenging the legitimacy of his emergence as governor of the state.

 

In a press conference at the state party office, the PDP Chairman, Sir Martin Ejiogu said, “the point of worry is that much as the N175.7billion revenue accrued to the state within seven months of this administration is now known, the whereabout of that money is not known.

 

It is not known what that money has been utilized for. “From our last count, the payment of salaries and pensions by this regime has been politicised by this regime. We therefore implore Uzodimma to give Imo people a report of how they utilized the N174.7billion. We feel such humongous amount of money should not go without any accounting by the regime”.

