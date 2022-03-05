Alleged molestation: Princess after me because I ended our relationship – Baba Ijesha

Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, on Friday told Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja that the guardian of his alleged victim, Damilola Adekoya (alias Princess) was his former lover. Baba Ijesha, who was testifying on his own behalf also told the court, Princess is after him because he ended the relationship. Baba Ijesha is facing a six-count charge bordering on allegations of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration. He has pleaded not guilty to the six-count charge.

While being led in evidence by his counsel, Dada Awosika (SAN), Baba Ijesha said, “we were dating, my lord; she always slept in my room. We slept together, I touched her, she touched me, she kissed me and I kissed her.” On how he met the comedienne, the defendant claimed that he received a phone call from Princess while he was an on-air personality on Radio Lagos and LTV 8.

He further testified that, “she said she was my number one fan and she asked me to promote her on my programme. That is how we started. “She told me she wanted to join the Yoruba section because the English section is bad, Ali Baba is bad, Buchi is bad. She also asked me to introduce her to my producer,” the defendant stated. The defendant said that in the course of the relationship, he met Princess’s mother and she gave him her nickname which is “Mama Larry”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...