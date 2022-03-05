News

Alleged molestation: Princess after me because I ended our relationship – Baba Ijesha

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, on Friday told Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja that the guardian of his alleged victim, Damilola Adekoya (alias Princess) was his former lover. Baba Ijesha, who was testifying on his own behalf also told the court, Princess is after him because he ended the relationship. Baba Ijesha is facing a six-count charge bordering on allegations of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration. He has pleaded not guilty to the six-count charge.

While being led in evidence by his counsel, Dada Awosika (SAN), Baba Ijesha said, “we were dating, my lord; she always slept in my room. We slept together, I touched her, she touched me, she kissed me and I kissed her.” On how he met the comedienne, the defendant claimed that he received a phone call from Princess while he was an on-air personality on Radio Lagos and LTV 8.

He further testified that, “she said she was my number one fan and she asked me to promote her on my programme. That is how we started. “She told me she wanted to join the Yoruba section because the English section is bad, Ali Baba is bad, Buchi is bad. She also asked me to introduce her to my producer,” the defendant stated. The defendant said that in the course of the relationship, he met Princess’s mother and she gave him her nickname which is “Mama Larry”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Salvaging the fate of 27 buildings in Amawbia

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Awka

That fateful Sunday yours truly was heading to Awka from Ekwulobia and at Nise town, the long line of the gridlock of vehicles was indeed mind-boggling. Words came to our commuter bus that a petrol tanker had fallen and had been engulfed by the fire with scores of vehicles burnt and badly damaged.   The […]
News

MultiChoice Nigeria launches the Festive Season with amazing content on DStv and GOtv

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

MultiChoice Nigeria launches the Festive Season with amazing content on DStv and GOtv Multichoice Nigeria has announced today 17 November 2020 that it is set to entertain subscribers during the festive season with its array of entertaining content across different channels on DStv and GOtv, as well as special price offers.  This announcement was made […]
News Top Stories

Shehu Sani: Some govs value noddles more than human lives

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Senator, Shehu Sani says some governors place more value on Indomie than human lives.   In what appears to be his response to the house-tohouse search over the looting of warehouses across the country, Sani taunted the governors. Warehouses across the country were looted in the violence that trailed the #EndSARS crisis which lasted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica