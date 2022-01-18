Metro & Crime

Alleged money laundering: Court grants N200m bail, 2 sureties to Mompha

Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos has granted bail to a Dubai-based internet celebrity, Ismailia Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, in the sum of N200m over an alleged N6 billion money laundering charge.

Justice Dada granted bail to Mompha following an application filed by his counsel, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN).

Mompha was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy and money laundering.

However, in a short ruling, after entertaining arguments from both the prosecution and defence, the judge said: “The defendant is hereby granted bail in the sum of N200 million with two sureties in like sum.”

According to the judge, one of the two sureties must own property valued at N100 million within the jurisdiction of the court.

The judge ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Correctional Centre of his choice in Lagos pending perfection of his bail conditions, while his international passport, already submitted, is to remain in custody of the court’s registrar.

Earlier in the proceeding, the defence counsel had prayed the court to grant his client bail to prepare for his defence in his trial before Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court.

The Learned Silk argued that Justice Liman had been transferred out of Lagos but he has been given fiat to continue with the matter, although no date has been fixed for the defendant to open his defence.

In an 18-paragraph affidavit in support of his bail application, the defence counsel argued that his client (Mompha) has never jumped bail or missed any date of his trial before Justice Liman.

 

Our Reporters

