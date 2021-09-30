News Top Stories

Alleged money laundering: Court stops retrial of ex-Abia gov, Kalu, by FG

The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday barred the Federal Government from retrying ex-Abia State Governor Orji Uzor Kalu based on the N7.1 billion money laundering charge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). In his judgement, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the Supreme Court did not in its May 8, 2020 verdict order the retrial of either Kalu or his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited. The court further held that the apex court only ordered the retrial of ex-Abia State Director of Finance Jones Udeogu – the appellant.

Justice Ekwo consequently upheld the suit filed by Kalu challenging the legal propriety of the EFCC’s plan to re-arraign him. The Senate Chief Whip had in the application he filed through his counsel, Awa Kalu (SAN) submitted that allowing the EFCC to try him afresh on the charge and same facts upon which he was earlier convicted and sentenced on December 5, 2019, would occasion him to suffer a “double jeopardy”. He said, “The unassailable position of the law is that no person who shows that he has been tried by any court of competent jurisdiction or tribunal for a criminal offence and either convicted or acquitted, shall again be tried for that offence having the same ingredients as that offence, save upon the order or a competent court.

“The trial of the applicant having been pronounced a nullity by the Supreme Court in its judgment dated the 8th day of May, 2020 and without more, cannot entitle the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to institute the same charge against the applicant.” Arguing further on why his trial should not commence afresh, Kalu, submitted that he was convicted and sentenced by Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos with respect to the extant charge against him. “That following the conviction and sentence of the applicant, the applicant was incarcerated at the Kuje Correctional Centre where he served part of his term, having spent a few days in the Ikoyi Correctional Centre,” the ex-governor said. He further submitted that the Supreme Court in its May 8, 2020 judgement on Appeal No: SC.62C/2019 filed by his co-defendant, Udeogu, held that the trial of the appellant at the trial court was conducted without jurisdiction. He also argued that the apex court only ordered the retrial of Udeogu without reference to him.

“That there is no extant ruling or judgment of a competent court in Nigeria ordering the retrial of the applicant having regard to the fact that the Supreme Court excluded the applicant from the explicit order for retrial arising from Charge No. FHC/ ABJ/CR/56/07 F. R. N. VS. Orji Uzor Kalu & 2 Ors,” Kalu argued. He however prayed the court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Federal Government, through the EFCC or its agents, from further trying, harassing and intimidating him with respect to the charge or any other charge based on the same facts “as the applicant need not suffer double jeopardy”.

