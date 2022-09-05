Alleged Money Laundering: EFCC fails to arraign Ogun Speaker, others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday failed to arraign the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, over his alleged involvement in conspiracy, forgery and stealing.

This development is contrary to the widely spread information that Oluomo would be arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday.

It would be recalled that the anti-graft agency had filed an 11-count charge of conspiracy, forgery and stealing against Oluomo alongside three others, through its Lagos Head of Legal Monitoring Unit, Rotimi Oyedepo, at the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State on September 1, 2022.

It was, however, learnt that the arraignment could not go on owing to the anti-graft agency’s moves to file an application seeking the leave of the court that the same takes place at the Lagos Division of the court.

Some of the charges levelled against the Speaker include: “That you Oluomo Olakunle Taiwo, Oladayo Samuel, Adeyemo Adedeji Taiwo and Adeyanju Nimota Amoke (now at large) sometime in 2019 in Abeokuta within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court conspired amongst yourselves to USE the total sum of N2,475,000,000,000.00 (Two Billion, Four Hundred and Seventy-Five Million Naira) which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of your unlawful activity to wit: stealing from the treasury of the Ogun State House of Assembly and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 18 (a), 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act.

“That you Oluomo Olakunle Taiwo, Oladayo Samuel, Adeyemo Adedeji Taiwo and Adeyanju Nimota Amoke (now at large) between June 2019 and June 2020 in Abeokuta within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court used the total sum of N900,000,000.00 which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of your unlawful activities to wit: stealing from the treasury of Ogun State House of Assembly and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...