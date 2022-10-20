Metro & Crime

Alleged Money Laundering: Former Lagos Attorney General, Shasore, arraigned

Francis Iwuchukwu

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was on Thursday arraigned before a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

He was docked before the court, presided over by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, on four counts of money laundering.

He has, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Details later…

 

