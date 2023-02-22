Alleged Money Laundering: Shasore, ex- Lagos AG, questions court’s jurisdiction to try him

Former Lagos State Attorney General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice, Olasupo Shasore (SAN), yesterday, challenged the jurisdiction of an Ikoyi Federal High Court to try him over an allegation of money laundering made against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This development has, however, truncated his further trial before the court presided over by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke. The former commissioner is being prosecuted by the Federal Government, in a charge designated FHC/L/447C/2022, where he is being accused of accepting, transacting and making payments with a cash sum of USD100,000, without going through a financial institution which such exceeded the amount authorised by law.

According to the anti-graft agency, the offence allegedly committed by the SAN contravenes Sections 78(c), 1(a) and 16(1)(d) and 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibi- describedthedeveltion) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 16(6) and 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

The former Attorney General had pleaded not guilty to the charge when he was arraigned and was accordingly admitted to bail in the sum of N50 million with one surety in like sum.

Justice Aneke declared that the surety must be a serving Director or a Permanent Secretary in the service of the Federation or the Lagos State government, adding that the Surety must produce two copies each of his or her recent passport photograph and evidence of payment of tax or tax clearance.

The judge had further directed that Shasore, SAN, should deposit his international passport with the court’s registrar pending trial. At the resumption of the hearing of the charge, counsel for the EFCC, Mr Abba Mohammed, prayed the judge to allow him to call the 8th witness to testify in the matter.

However, Shasore’s lawyers led by Olawale Akoni and Chijioke Okoye, both Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), told the court that their client has filed an application challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the charge and many others.

The former AG’s application challenging the competence of the court is a motion to strike out the charge for want of jurisdiction. In the alternative, Shasore is seeking “an order for the prosecution to avail it with all relevant documents in their possession not disclosed or absent from the proof of evidence and needed for a robust defence of the matter.”

However, the prosecutor, Mohammed, told the court that the application was served on his office last Friday after they have closed for work. While adding that he was just seeing the application ‘today’s morning’, Mohammed argued that the documents demanded by the defence did not have anything to do with the defendant.

He, however, stated that the defendant’s application cannot stall the scheduled trial, and urged the court to proceed with the trial.

