Metro & Crime

Alleged Murder: Chidinma denies killing Usifo Ataga

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged murder suspect of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, yesterday told a Lagos High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square that she was not the one that killed the late Ataga.

This development was made known at the resumed watching of the recorded video footage of Miss Ojukwu before Justice Yetunde Adesanya, who presided over the court.

 

In the video, Miss Ojukwu stated that she does not know who murdered the deceased as she had gone out and that by the time she got back, Ataga was already on the floor, and she quickly picked up her things and left, because she was scared. According to her, “I don’t know who entered, I just picked my things and left because I was scared.

It would be recalled that on October 11, 2022, when the recorded video footage was first played, showing the lifeless body of Ataga and later Ojukwu’s confession, Ojukwu had said in the video that she killed the deceased on her own. In the video, she said, “There was nobody that assisted me, I did it alone.”

The undergraduate of Mass Communication at the University of Lagos was arraigned alongside two others; Adedapo Quadri and Chioma Egbuchu on October 12, 2021, on a nine-count bordering on the alleged murder of Ataga as slammed against them by the Lagos State Government.

 

Specifically, Ojukwu and Quadri are facing the first to eight counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, stabbing, forgery, making of bank statements and stealing, while the third defendant, Egbuchu, is facing the ninth count of receiving a stolen iPhone 7 belonging to the late Ataga.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Absence of witness stalls Evans’ defence, trial in Lagos

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The absence of a defence witness slated to testify before an Ikeja High Court, Lagos Wednesday stalled the trial of an alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, who is standing trial for conspiracy and kidnapping. Evans was charged alongside five other defendants: Uche Amadi, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba, over […]
Metro & Crime

Evans: Absence of prosecution witnesses stall trial of alleged kidnap kingpin

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The absence of prosecution witnesses Wednesday stalled two of the trials of an alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike alias Evans, who is standing a criminal trial before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos. In the first suit, Evans is facing trial alongside Victor Aduba, a dismissed member of the Nigerian Army. […]
Metro & Crime

Imo Police kill master minds of attack on Command HQ, Correctional Centre

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…recover AK-47 rifles, ammunition Police in have killed two suspected hoodlums who allegedly planned the attack the Command Headquarters and Correctional Centre in Owerri, Imo state. The suspects, who were identified as Uchenna Elendu and Eli Osinachi they were killed on Monday, at about 6:20pm, when detectives from the command carried out a well coordinated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica