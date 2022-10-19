Alleged Murder: Chidinma denies killing Usifo Ataga

Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged murder suspect of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, yesterday told a Lagos High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square that she was not the one that killed the late Ataga.

This development was made known at the resumed watching of the recorded video footage of Miss Ojukwu before Justice Yetunde Adesanya, who presided over the court.

In the video, Miss Ojukwu stated that she does not know who murdered the deceased as she had gone out and that by the time she got back, Ataga was already on the floor, and she quickly picked up her things and left, because she was scared. According to her, “I don’t know who entered, I just picked my things and left because I was scared.

It would be recalled that on October 11, 2022, when the recorded video footage was first played, showing the lifeless body of Ataga and later Ojukwu’s confession, Ojukwu had said in the video that she killed the deceased on her own. In the video, she said, “There was nobody that assisted me, I did it alone.”

The undergraduate of Mass Communication at the University of Lagos was arraigned alongside two others; Adedapo Quadri and Chioma Egbuchu on October 12, 2021, on a nine-count bordering on the alleged murder of Ataga as slammed against them by the Lagos State Government.

Specifically, Ojukwu and Quadri are facing the first to eight counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, stabbing, forgery, making of bank statements and stealing, while the third defendant, Egbuchu, is facing the ninth count of receiving a stolen iPhone 7 belonging to the late Ataga.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...