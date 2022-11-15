Alleged Murder: Chidinma Ojukwu to testify Thursday in trial within trial

Barring any last-minute change, Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged murder suspect of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, will be testifying before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the High Court of Lagos State sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in a trial within trial to ascertain whether she was coaxed and pressured or induced to make a statement that she killed Ataga by herself.

It would be recalled that Chidinma, a 300-level Mass Communication undergraduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) is answering questions about the alleged murder of Ataga.

Besides, she is also being confronted with charges that touch on stealing and forgery alongside one Adedapo Quadri and her sister, Chioma Egbuchu.

Meanwhile, while the proceeding lasted on the matter on Tuesday, the lawyer to the Lagos State Government, Mrs Adenike Oluwafemi, informed the judge that the matter was for the continuation of trial within trial and that her witness was in court.

