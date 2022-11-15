Metro & Crime

Alleged Murder: CP debunks reports, says its case of fatal motor accident

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI Comment(0)

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Mammam Sanda, has cleared the air regarding the controversial case of the death of Adamu Babanta, with regards to his close friend and neigbour Muhammad Damina (Galadiman Dass) in Bauchi State.

CP Sanda who made the clarification during a press briefing at the Command’s headquarters’ in Bauchi, yesterday said the case was purely that of fatal motor accident and not intentional murder as it was reported in some media. CP Sanda said, “Following the recent public narratives on the matter, it has become imperative to update members of the public on the Command’s investigative findings and position regarding the case.

“Ladies and gentlemen, our preliminary investigation reveals that, on October 30, 2022, at about 1930hrs, a case of fatal motor accident was reported at Yelwa Divisional Police Headquarters, Bauchi, which was immediately transferred to the command’s central Motor Traffic Division (MTD) for a discreet investigation.

“Preliminary Investigation revealed that the incident occurred at Yelwan Tudu market junction Bauchi, involving a Honda accord sedan motor vehicle, black in colour with REG. NO. DAS 688 AA, which was driven by one Muhammad  Damina (Galadiman Dass) “M” aged 68yrs of Yelwan Makaranta Bauchi who is the suspect and the victim one Adamu Babanta “M” aged 65yrs of the same address.

“Our findings also established that the accused (Mohammed Damina) is a neighbor to the deceased (Adamu Babanta) who called the daughter on phone and arranged to meet her at a junction near Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) gate Yelwan Tudu market Bauchi.

“The father of Khadija who is now deceased met them at that point, though not together inside the suspect’s vehicle or in any sort of compromised position, rather she was standing with the motorcycle rider that brought her to the location

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Edo: Police arrest girl for allegedly killing boyfriend, rescue 3 trado-worshippers from kidnappers

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin

The Edo State Police Command yesterday said it has arrested a female murder suspect, Favor Oyhou, for the alleged murder of her boyfriend, Paul Handsome, 25, at Auchi in Estako West Local Government Area of the state. The Command also said it has rescued three traditional worshippers, who went to the river to worship on […]
Metro & Crime

Husband held as wife dies during fight

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh and Adewale Momoh

Wife kills husband for receiving lady’s phone call Police in Lagos have arrested a 52-year-old man, David Idibie, for allegedly beating his wife, Juliana Idibie (42), to death at the Ajah area of Lagos State. The incident occurred on Tuesday about 10pm at Joado Street, One Ira Nla, Ajah. Also, a housewife, Beatrice, allegedly killed […]
Metro & Crime

NIS Recruitment: Court frees Abba Moro of EFCC charges

Posted on Author Reporter

  Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has discharged and acquitted former minister of Interior, Abba Moro in respect of the charges of fraud arising from the conduct of the botched Nigerian Immigration Service recruitment in 2014. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in 2016, arraigned Abba Morro […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica