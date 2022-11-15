Alleged Murder: CP debunks reports, says its case of fatal motor accident

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Mammam Sanda, has cleared the air regarding the controversial case of the death of Adamu Babanta, with regards to his close friend and neigbour Muhammad Damina (Galadiman Dass) in Bauchi State.

CP Sanda who made the clarification during a press briefing at the Command’s headquarters’ in Bauchi, yesterday said the case was purely that of fatal motor accident and not intentional murder as it was reported in some media. CP Sanda said, “Following the recent public narratives on the matter, it has become imperative to update members of the public on the Command’s investigative findings and position regarding the case.

“Ladies and gentlemen, our preliminary investigation reveals that, on October 30, 2022, at about 1930hrs, a case of fatal motor accident was reported at Yelwa Divisional Police Headquarters, Bauchi, which was immediately transferred to the command’s central Motor Traffic Division (MTD) for a discreet investigation.

“Preliminary Investigation revealed that the incident occurred at Yelwan Tudu market junction Bauchi, involving a Honda accord sedan motor vehicle, black in colour with REG. NO. DAS 688 AA, which was driven by one Muhammad Damina (Galadiman Dass) “M” aged 68yrs of Yelwan Makaranta Bauchi who is the suspect and the victim one Adamu Babanta “M” aged 65yrs of the same address.

“Our findings also established that the accused (Mohammed Damina) is a neighbor to the deceased (Adamu Babanta) who called the daughter on phone and arranged to meet her at a junction near Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) gate Yelwan Tudu market Bauchi.

“The father of Khadija who is now deceased met them at that point, though not together inside the suspect’s vehicle or in any sort of compromised position, rather she was standing with the motorcycle rider that brought her to the location

