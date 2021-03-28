News

Alleged murder, felony: Security operatives arrest 16 suspects 

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…as IGP warns against further attacks on personnel, civilians

A joint operation among the Nigeria Police, Army and the Air Force in various parts of the country, has resulted in the arrest of 16 suspects in connection with violent attacks on security personnel as well as facilities.
Specifically, the suspects were apprehended over their alleged complicity in a series of violent and unprovoked attacks on security operatives and facilities in some states, particularly in the South-Eastern part of the country.
According to a statement, Sunday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, the operation leading to the suspects’ arrests in different parts of the country, was a product of diligent, sustained, and intelligence-driven sting operations.
He further noted that the operation was “aimed at bringing to justice persons responsible for the emerging trend of attacks on security personnel and wanton destruction of security facilities and operational assets”.
A total of nine AK47 rifles, five other sophisticated firearms, 17 AK47 magazines, 549 AK47 live ammunition, 10 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), camouflage bulletproof  vests, walkie-talkies and other incriminating items, were said to have been recovered from the suspects.
Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu has warned that the Force will not tolerate any further attacks on its personnel or any citizen for that matter, by any individual or group under any guise whatsoever.
The IGP, nonetheless, assured that law enforcement agents had gathered sufficient intelligence on the attackers, and are closing-up on scores of suspects already implicated in the attacks either directly or indirectly for financing, aiding and abetting the criminals.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

