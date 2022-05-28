Alleged Murder: FG slams 23-count charge on Osinachi’s husband, Nwachukwu

The federal government has slammed a 23-count charge on Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of late popular gospel artiste, Osinachi, who died after an alleged prolonged assault by her spouse. FG in the charge that was filed by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, alleged that the late Osinachi was forcefully ejected from her matrimonial home by her husband, contrary to the Violence Against Persons, VAP (Prohibition) Act, 2015. It also alleged that the had at a time, forcefully pushed his late wife out of a moving vehicle. The defendant was specifically charged for allegedly committing culpable homicide under sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, an offence contrary to section 221 of the Penal Code and punishable with death. The charge marked CR/199/2022, was filed before an Abuja High Court by the Head, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Ministry of Justice, Yewande Gbola- Awopetun. FG said that the defendant deprived the deceased of her personal liberty by restraining her movement and locking her up in the house. It further alleged that Osinachi’s husband forcefully isolated and separated her from her family by preventing her mother and siblings from visiting her matrimonial home. Nwachukwu was further charged for cruelly beating his children, recording their cry and playing it on his phone. He was said to have threatened the children and prevented them from reporting the acts of domestic violence against their mother to the pastor of their church, Dr. Paul Enenche, or any other person.
