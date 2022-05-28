News

Alleged Murder: FG slams 23-count charge on Osinachi’s husband, Nwachukwu

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The federal government has slammed a 23-count charge on Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of late popular gospel artiste, Osinachi, who died after an alleged prolonged assault by her spouse. FG in the charge that was filed by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, alleged that the late Osinachi was forcefully ejected from her matrimonial home by her husband, contrary to the Violence Against Persons, VAP (Prohibition) Act, 2015. It also alleged that the had at a time, forcefully pushed his late wife out of a moving vehicle. The defendant was specifically charged for allegedly committing culpable homicide under sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, an offence contrary to section 221 of the Penal Code and punishable with death. The charge marked CR/199/2022, was filed before an Abuja High Court by the Head, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Ministry of Justice, Yewande Gbola- Awopetun. FG said that the defendant deprived the deceased of her personal liberty by restraining her movement and locking her up in the house. It further alleged that Osinachi’s husband forcefully isolated and separated her from her family by preventing her mother and siblings from visiting her matrimonial home. Nwachukwu was further charged for cruelly beating his children, recording their cry and playing it on his phone. He was said to have threatened the children and prevented them from reporting the acts of domestic violence against their mother to the pastor of their church, Dr. Paul Enenche, or any other person.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Garba Shehu: Things would have been different if Pantami forged certificate like Adeosun

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, again yesterday defended the government backing for the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Patanmi, saying that the call for his sack or resignation is uncalled for, noting that: “It would have been different” if Pantami had forged his certificate like Adeosun did. He made this known on ‘Politics […]
News

Moro people decry continued subjugation to Ilorin Emirate system

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

People of Jebba, Shao and other Yoruba in Moro Local Government Area,  Kwara State have decried their continued subjugation to the Ilorin Emirate system. They particularly lamented that their traditional stools are being relegated and coerced to serve under the Ilorin Fulani feudalist-oligarchy. The people spoke in Shao at the 2nd Saka Adeyemi Memorial Lecture […]
News Top Stories

Reps move to ban public servants, children from foreign studies

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, ABUJA

A bill for a law that will bar public and civil servants, their wards and children from studying overseas is in the offing in the House of Representatives.   The bill, sponsored by Hon. Francis Charles Uduyok (PDP, Akwa Ibom), when passed into law, will prohibit public/ civil servants from studying abroad at the undergraduate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica