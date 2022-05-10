Alleged Murder of Usifo Ataga: How police tracked Chidinma, by witness

A prosecution witness, DSP Olusegun Bamidele, yesterday told a Lagos High Court sitting at TafawaBalewaSquare, that ChidinmaOjukwucharged with the murder of Mr Usifo Ataga, was tracked through her phone. Bamidele is the ninth prosecution witness in the trial of Ojukwu for murder of Ataga, Chief Executive Officer of Super TV. Ojukwu is charged with murder, stealing and forgery alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri. They all pleaded not guilty. Bamidele said that theIntelligenceandTactical Unit of the State Criminal Investigating Department (SCID) Yaba, tracked Ojukwu down at No. 57, AkinwunmiSt., Alagomeji, Yaba. Bamidele, who serves at theHomicideSectionof the SCID, gave evidence at the resumed trial of Ojukwu. He was led in evidence by Lagos State Director for PublicProsecutions, MrsA. O. Oluwafemi. He narrated how the case was allegedly transferred from Maroko Police Station to his department at the SCID. He said that the casewastransferredandassigned to his team on June 17, 2021, with a suspect, one Nkechi Mogbo, the owner of the apartment where the alleged murder occurred. Thewitnesssaidthatthe Investigating Police Officer (IPO) from Maroko Police Station told him how a complaint about a body withamarkof violencewas brought to the station. Bamidele said that the IPO also informed him that he took pictures and made video recordings which were transferred into his Infinix Hot 4. The witness testified that after receiving the complaint from the IPO, he visited the scene of alleged crime alongside the IPO and Mogbo. “We met the security guard who took us into the apartment, and I observed that there were blood stains on the floor, the bed was ruffledwithbloodstainsonthe pillow and duvet. “The IPO also took me to Yaba General Hospital mortuary to see the body, and I observed that there were stab wounds on the body, including injury on his head and knees. “I also saw that the two wrists had marks indicating that they were tied,” Bamidele said. The witness said that he interactedwithMogbowho informedhimthat, onJune 13, a phone call came from one Jewel, who requested for a room at her short-service apartment. He also said that the security guard at the apartment told him how the body of the deceased was discoveredattheapartment where thesaidJewel lodged with the deceased. Bamidele also said that the security guard at the apartment gave him a phone number which the said Jewel used in calling himwhileattheapartment.

