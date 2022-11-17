Alleged Murder: Police forced me to sign their statements, Chidinma tells court

Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged murder suspect of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, Thursday informed Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the High Court of Lagos State in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), that the two statements written by her, were torn and was forced to sign the one written by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Olusegun Bamidele alongside the one dictated to her by Olufunke Madeyinlo.

Chidinma stated this while testifying during trial within trial as Defence Witness (1) before Justice Adesanya. The 300-level Mass Communication undergraduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), who is standing trial over the alleged murder of Ataga, particularly hinted to the judge that Bamidele asked her to rehearse the statement he had written and narrate it to the Commissioner of Police (CP).

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Thursday, Chidinma, who is also being accused of stealing and forgery, alongside one Adedapo Quadri and her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, explained that before she was taken to the CP’s office at Ikeja, her hands were handcuffed on June 23 to the chair she had sat on until the next morning on June 24, when she was brought out of the interrogation room and taken to Ikeja.

The suspected murderer, while being led in evidence in the trial within trial by her counsel, Onwunka Egwu, narrated to the court that on June 23, 2021, she was in her room at their house located at No 47, Akinwunmi Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, when her 10-year-old little sister came to inform her that there were men in the sitting room asking after her.

