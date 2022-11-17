Metro & Crime

Alleged Murder: Police forced me to sign their statements, Chidinma tells court

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged murder suspect of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, Thursday informed Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the High Court of Lagos State in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), that the two statements written by her, were torn and was forced to sign the one written by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Olusegun Bamidele alongside the one dictated to her by Olufunke Madeyinlo.

Chidinma stated this while testifying during trial within trial as Defence Witness (1) before Justice Adesanya. The 300-level Mass Communication undergraduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), who is standing trial over the alleged murder of Ataga, particularly hinted to the judge that Bamidele asked her to rehearse the statement he had written and narrate it to the Commissioner of Police (CP).

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Thursday, Chidinma, who is also being accused of stealing and forgery, alongside one Adedapo Quadri and her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, explained that before she was taken to the CP’s office at Ikeja, her hands were handcuffed on June 23 to the chair she had sat on until the next morning on June 24, when she was brought out of the interrogation room and taken to Ikeja.

The suspected murderer, while being led in evidence in the trial within trial by her counsel, Onwunka Egwu, narrated to the court that on June 23, 2021, she was in her room at their house located at No 47, Akinwunmi Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, when her 10-year-old little sister came to inform her that there were men in the sitting room asking after her.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police arrest suspected robbers using charms to break into houses in Katsina

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested three suspected robbers who specialise in using charms to break into houses in Daura Local Government Area of the state. The Command’s spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statemen  disreleased to newsmen on yesterday in Katsina. He said, “On Sept.12, 2022 at about 4.00 p.m., and […]
Metro & Crime

Amnesty programme issues fraud alert

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) on Monday raised the alarm over attempts by fraudsters to dupe unsuspecting members of the public capitalising on the delay in payment of stipends to ex-agitators. The Interim Administrator, PAP, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), in a statement said unscrupulous elements were circulating messages claiming to […]
Metro & Crime

Kidnappers of Zamfara phone technicians demand N145m ransom

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Gusau

…say money contribution to unseat Matawalle in 2023   The Nigeria Union of Communication (NUC), Zamfara State chapter has pledged to ensure that Governor Bello Matawalle loses his gubernatorial election come 2023, being part of agreement reachedwith the abductors of  their members who requested the paymentof N145millionasransom.   Thiswasanextractfromanaudiothatwentviralonsocialmedia which contains a conversation betweentheleaderof thebanditwho […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica