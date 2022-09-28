Metro & Crime

Alleged Murder: Trial of BRT driver suffers setback

As a result of the absence of Abayomi Omotubora, lawyer to the driver of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Andrew Nice Ominnikoron, who allegedly raped and murdered a 22-year-old passenger, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, the trial of the driver could not go on before Justice Sherifat Sonaike of the Lagos High Court sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square.

When the case came up Wednesday before Justice Sonaike, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Dr Babajide Martins hinted to the judge that the defendant’s counsel was absent in court.

It would be recalled that on July 7, 2022, Justice Sonaike ordered the defendant to get another lawyer to represent him.

The judge had specifically directed that the defendant should avail himself of a lawyer on the next adjourned date and adjourned the case to September 28 for the continuation of trial.

Justice Sonaike had noted that if the defendant is unable to avail himself of a lawyer on the next adjourned date, she would direct that the Legal Aid Council should take up his case.

The defendant’s lawyer, Omotubora, has been absent from court six consecutive times. But on June 30, Justice Sonaike had directed the junior counsel from his chamber to conduct the defence.

The BRT driver is answering questions on five counts bordering on rape, conspiracy, felony, sexual assault, and murder preferred against him by the Lagos State Government.

Specifically, the incident took place on February 26, 2022, at about 7 pm, at Lekki-Ajah Conservation Centre, Lekki-Ajah expressway, Lagos and Carter Bridge.

 

Our Reporters

