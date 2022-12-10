Alleged N-Power fund fraud: ICPC releases D’banj

After almost 72 hours in custody, singer and songwriter, Oladapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, has been released by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). It was gathered that the ‘Koko Master’ was released on Friday afternoon and that the ICPC might summon him later.

His lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said the singer co-operated with the Commission during its investigation. Olajengbesi said D’banj was released on self-recognition but didn’t confirm if the ICPC granted the singer administrative bail. “Nothing incriminating was found on him. He was released on self-recognition. Right now, we expect the ICPC to give a letter of clearance to Dbanj because, as we have always said, he is innocent of the charges brought against him,” the lawyer said.

