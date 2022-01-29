News

Alleged N1.3bn fraud: EFCC Detains VON D-G, Okechikwu

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

There were strong indications, Saturday, that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), may have detained the Director General of Voice of Nigeria, VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu.

Impeccable sources at the Commission said Okechikwu was held over “a case of conspiracy, abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N1.3billion”.

One of the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: “I can tell you for free, that the VON DG arrived the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Abuja at about 1.30pm.

“He actually honoured an invitation earlier extended to him”.

He was still with operatives of the agency as of press time.

When contacted, Spokesperson for the anti-graft agency, Mr.  Wilson Uwujaren confirmed the development to our Correspondent.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

