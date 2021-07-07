Alleged N1.3bn fraud: EFCC grills six Oyo Assembly officials

Operatives of the Ibadan zonal office the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have quizzed six officials of the Oyo State House of Assembly, over a case of alleged conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of public funds, and abuse of office to the tune of N1.3 billion. Highly-placed sources at the commission, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph in confidence, said the officials were interrogated on July 5.

Their invitation, this newspaper learnt, was consequent upon a petition alleging fraud in the handling of the state’s As sembly finances. It was gathered that the suspects were granted administrative bail, after the interrogation session. “Those quizzed by our crack team of detectives included: Kolawole Samuel Kayode (Director of Administration), Ogundipe Beatrice Olanike (Director of Finance), Adeoye Olusegun Adebowale (Paymaster), Gbadebo Taiwo Temitope Tosin (Officer-in- Charge of other charges), Oyediran Foluke Felicia (former Clerk) as well as Muraina-AkinolaTaiwo Adenike. “I can confirm to you that the suspects were interrogated and allowed to go home on Monday July 5 with the exception of Adeoye Olusegun Adebowale, who was detained.

