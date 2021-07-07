News

Alleged N1.3bn fraud: EFCC grills six Oyo Assembly officials

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

Operatives of the Ibadan zonal office the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have quizzed six officials of the Oyo State House of Assembly, over a case of alleged conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of public funds, and abuse of office to the tune of N1.3 billion. Highly-placed sources at the commission, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph in confidence, said the officials were interrogated on July 5.

Their invitation, this newspaper learnt, was consequent upon a petition alleging fraud in the handling of the state’s As sembly finances. It was gathered that the suspects were granted administrative bail, after the interrogation session. “Those quizzed by our crack team of detectives included: Kolawole Samuel Kayode (Director of Administration), Ogundipe Beatrice Olanike (Director of Finance), Adeoye Olusegun Adebowale (Paymaster), Gbadebo Taiwo Temitope Tosin (Officer-in- Charge of other charges), Oyediran Foluke Felicia (former Clerk) as well as Muraina-AkinolaTaiwo Adenike. “I can confirm to you that the suspects were interrogated and allowed to go home on Monday July 5 with the exception of Adeoye Olusegun Adebowale, who was detained.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos moves against flood in Fish Farm Estate

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government has commenced construction of a one-kilometer drainage system within the premises of the Ikorodu Fish Farm Estate in Odogunyan area of the state with a view to tackling perennial flooding in the estate.   Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, who disclosed this during an inspection tour of the Farm Estate […]
News

PDP chieftains bemoan Jegede’s choice of running mate

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Following the choice of Ikengboju Gboluga as the running mate to the standard-bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the October 10 election, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), major stakeholders within the party yesterday fumed over the running mate. Gboluga, representing Okitipupa/ Irele Federal Constituency in the National Assembly was on Monday announced by Jegede as […]
News

Obi to Christian leaders: Stop preaching prosperity gospel devoid of hard work

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on Christian leaders to resist the seduction of ‘prosperity gospel devoid of hard work,’ which he said has gradually turned our nation to a society without values, honesty, hard work, integrity, among others, but rather spread the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica