Alleged N1.4bn fraud: Absence of defendants stalls trial of Nadabo Energy

The ongoing trial of Abubakar Ali Peters and his company, Nadabo Energy Limited, for an alleged N1.4 billion fraud before Justice C.A. Balogun of an Ikeja High Court, Lagos was Tuesday stalled as a result of the absence of the defendants.

Abubakar alongside his company, Nadabo Energy Limited, were arraigned on December 10, 2012 for offences bordering on obtaining N1, 464,961,978.24 by false pretences, forgery and use of forged documents from the Federal Government falsely as fuel subsidy.

They had, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At the last sitting on March 10, 2021, the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, had testified as the fifth prosecution witness.

The Prosecuting counsel, S.K. Atteh had sought, through the witness, to tender some documents in evidence such as Proforma Invoice, Commercial Invoice, letter of credit and other documents relating to the alleged fraudulent transactions.

The defence team, led by E.O. Isiramen, had raised objections to the admissibility of the documents, including the response from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to the EFCC with respect to the EFCC’s investigation of the company, which the prosecution also sought to tender against the defendant.

However, during Tuesday’s proceedings, Counsel to the defence, Joseph Wheisin, told the court that the defendant was in isolation.

“My client is in an isolation centre for COVID-19,” he said, as he also presented a document from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to support his claim.

Wheisin, therefore, prayed the court for an adjournment.

There was no objection from the prosecution.

