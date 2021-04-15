News Top Stories

Alleged N1.4bn fraud: EFCC arrests ex-A’Ibom AG, Nwoko

A former Attorney General (AG) of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Uwemedimo Nwoko, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over allegations bordering on money laundering to the tune of N1.4 billion. An informed security source, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph yesterday, said Nwoko was arrested by operatives of the Uyo Zonal Office of the antigraft agency in the state capital. According to the source, the alleged fraud formed the basis of the criminal charge preferred against a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN).

He further alleged that the suspect had been at large for about two years. “Nwoko, an alleged accomplice in the N1.4bn money laundering charge against Usoro, a former President of the NBA,had been at large for over two years. “He was, however, finally apprehended on Tuesday, April 13, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for his (alleged) role in the conversion of N1, 410,000,000,000 property of the Government of Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria. “He will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest to our correspondent.

