Alleged N1.4bn fraud: EFCC closes case against ex-NBA President, Usoro

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Thursday closed its case in the on-going trial of a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro (SAN), at a Federal High Court in Lagos over an alleged N1.4 billion fraud.
EFCC’s lawyer, Uduak Kufre, told the trial judge, Justice Rilwan Aikawa, that the prosecution is closing its case because it is satisfied with the evidence adduced so far in the matter.
Responding, Usoro’s lawyer, Effiong O. Effiong (SAN), informed the court of the defendant’s intention to file a ‘no case’ submission.
Justice Aikawa has adjourned further hearing in the matter to March 12, for adoption of the no case submission.
It would be recalled that Usoro was first arraigned by the anti-graft agency on a 10-count charge of alleged N1.4 billion fraud on December 18, 2018 before Justice Muslim Hassan. The case was later taken away from the judge after Usoro petitions the Chief Judge alleging bias.
He was subsequently arraigned before Justice Chuka Obiozor on the same counts but the judge later recused himself from the case for personal reason, following which the matter was assigned to Justice Aikawa.
The offence allegedly committed by the former NBA President was said to be contrary to Section 18 (a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

