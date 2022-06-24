Alleged N1. 85bn in Buratai’s residence false, fabricated tale- Coalition

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGATN), has urged government and media regulatory bodies in the country to urgently sanction an online media platform, SaharaReporters, over its incessant fake and biased reportage, especially on the recently fabricated tale from the medium that the sum of N1.85 billion was recovered in the Abuja residence of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

In a statement issued on Friday in Lagos, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi and Barrister John Atani, Convener and Secretary of the Coalition respectively, said the smear and fabricated tale from the online platform was part of the sponsored grand plot to tarnish the image and years of meritorious service of Gen. Buratai to his fatherland.

The statement said Gen Buratai, who is Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, is a patriot and a man of integrity, who has and is still serving Nigeria without any blemish despite the risks and ridicules his services are fetching him on a daily basis.

The online medium had published a story titled: “EXCLUSIVE: Anti-graft Agency, ICPC Uncovers Billions In Cash Meant For Arms, Ammunition To Fight Boko Haram In Abuja Home Of Ex-Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai”, stating that N1.85 billion, was recovered from the retired army general’s house when ICPC raided his home.

But ICPC in a statement by its Spokesperson Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, on Friday, described the report as inaccurate, adding “Facts available for the time being indicates that the property is owned by the owner of K Salam Construction Company, a military contractor.”

However, CCSGATN said the publication smacks deliberate falsehood and misinformation, adding that SaharaReporters has again reinforced its position as the leading fake news purveyor in the country, adding that those behind the confused and amateurish plot failed to prove how the theft of this alleged “huge cash” stayed in General Buratai’s residence more than one year after he left office without any investigation, audit, or probe raising the alarm to that effect.

While stating that in and out of office as the Army chief, General Buratai operates an open book on his assets despite futile efforts by his detractors to use assets he had garnered over the years against him.

The statement read in part: “We found it repulsive that a notorious online media platform, SaharaReporters, has continued its malicious lies against Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, General Buratai, with a phantom N1.85 billion alleged to be found in his Abuja residence. This is another tissue of lies arising from the unprovoked fixation of the medium against the ex-COAS. Severally, the platform had churned out a series of falsehoods against the former military boss, even while he was in the office, but all its allegations fizzled out in thin air because they have no basis.

“We urged agencies of the federal government and relevant professional bodies in charge of online publications to make proactive steps to regulate and sanction online medium and bloggers like SaharaReporters who are already emboldened with falsehood and bias reportage. While we acknowledge that some of them are running errands for certain criminals in the corridors of power, we, however, believe that nobody should be above the law.

“This is another in the series of blind hatred for a patriotic and upright man. With no clear evidence, pictures, videos, and other verification means from SaharaReporters to prove its concocted lies, it is clear that there was no N1.85 billion found anywhere or linked to Ambassador TY Buratai. It is another petty and malicious gang up against the Army chief who wrote his name in gold, especially in the fight against insurgency. It is a hatchet job and we advise that former COAS takes a legal route to bring this medium to justice.”

