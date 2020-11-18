Alleged N100m fraud: UNIOSUN workers seek court order to compel EFCC’s probe of VC

Workers of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN) under the aegis of Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institution (NASUEAI) have sought an order of court to compel the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to investigate and prosecute the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Labo Popoola, over an alleged misappropriation of funds.

The applicants among other prayers, urged a Federal High Court, Osogbo, to compel EFCC to immediately commence investigation and thereafter prosecute the VC over the alleged misappropriation of funds.

They accused the VC of mismanaging over N100 million belonging to the school among other corrupt practices, saying the EFCC had refused to investigate the allegation despite several letters written to them.

The matter, however, came up before Justice Peter Lifu yesterday. Kanmi Ajibola, who stood in for the workers informed the court that a motion on notice dated 11th November, 2020 was filed and duly served on the respondents same day just as he had written a comprehensive petition supported with valued documents to the EFCCinIbadanagainst the VC since 2018.

This, he said the antigraft agency had refused to carry out its duty. But EFCC lawyers, Sulaeman Usman and the VC’s, S. B. Ayeni, sought an adjournment to enable them respond to the application.

