News

Alleged N109.4bn Fraud: Court revokes bail granted ex-AGoF, Idris’ co-defendant

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Justice Adeyemi Ajayi of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Maitama, Abuja, has revoked the bail he earlier granted Mohammed Usman, co-defendant to former Accountant General of the Federation (AGoF), Ahmed Idris.

Usman is the 3rd Defendant in a 14-count money laundering charge preferred against the former AGoF and three others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC alleged that Usman, who was the Director of the Federation Account, and Godfrey Olusegun Akindele (2nd Defendant), in connivance with Idris, diverted public funds to the tune of about N109.4bn, using the account of a company, Gezawa Commodity Market & Exchange Limited, which is the 4th defendant in the matter.

At the resumed proceedings on Wednesday, Justice Ajayi revoked the 3rd defendant’s bail, following his failure to arrive at the court room on time.

Usman was absent when the trial Judge entered the courtroom around 9.20am, though his lawyer, Ibrahim Ishaku (SAN), notified the court that he was held up in a gridlock.

Dissatisfied with the excuse, Justice Ajayi revoked the Defendant’s bail and ordered his remand at the Kuje prison.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ukraine: WHO keeps medical supply chains open

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it was working round the clock to ensure a constant flow of health supplies in Ukraine, since Russia’s military offensive began on February 24.   The global health body in a statement yesterday, explained that the supplies have also been helping neighbouring countries have the infrastructure and expertise […]
News

Uyo Ward 9 PDP Stakeholders zone Councillship  to Ibiaku-Offot: Presents Aspirant to Paramount Ruler for blessing

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Ahead of the 2020 Local Government Council election, stakeholders of Peoples Democratic party, PDP in Uyo Ward 9 (formerly Ward 7), have zoned the councillorship seat to Ibiaku-Offot village. The decisions which were taken after series of deliberation among stakeholders at the Ward Center, St. John Primary School, Eniong, this evening, were captured in […]
News

Ebonyi: Youth group berates PDP over 2023 governorship zoning

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A youth group in Ebonyi State, under the aegis of the Ebonyi South Youth Congress (ESYC), yesterday faulted the zoning formula for the 2023 governorship election as announced by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. The youth organisation argued that it was wrong for the PDP to zone the 2023 gubernatorial election to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica