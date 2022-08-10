Alleged N109.4bn Fraud: Court revokes bail granted ex-AGoF, Idris’ co-defendant

Justice Adeyemi Ajayi of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Maitama, Abuja, has revoked the bail he earlier granted Mohammed Usman, co-defendant to former Accountant General of the Federation (AGoF), Ahmed Idris.

Usman is the 3rd Defendant in a 14-count money laundering charge preferred against the former AGoF and three others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC alleged that Usman, who was the Director of the Federation Account, and Godfrey Olusegun Akindele (2nd Defendant), in connivance with Idris, diverted public funds to the tune of about N109.4bn, using the account of a company, Gezawa Commodity Market & Exchange Limited, which is the 4th defendant in the matter.

At the resumed proceedings on Wednesday, Justice Ajayi revoked the 3rd defendant’s bail, following his failure to arrive at the court room on time.

Usman was absent when the trial Judge entered the courtroom around 9.20am, though his lawyer, Ibrahim Ishaku (SAN), notified the court that he was held up in a gridlock.

Dissatisfied with the excuse, Justice Ajayi revoked the Defendant’s bail and ordered his remand at the Kuje prison.

