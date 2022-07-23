Alleged N109b fraud: Court remands ex-AGF, Idris, in Kuje Prison

An Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama yesterday remanded the former Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, in prison custody over his his alleged involvement in the illegal diversion of public funds to the tune of about N109.4 billion. The remand followed his arraignment by the federal government on a 14-count charge bordering on conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and money laundering.

Trial Judge, Justice A.O. Adeyemi Ajayi, held that Idris and other defendants in the matter should remain in custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service till Wednesday when their bail applications will be heard. Other defendants in the matter are: Godfrey Olusegun Akindele, Mohammed Kudu Usman and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited. All the defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charges when it was read to them. They, however, separately prayed the court to admit them to bail, pending the determination of the case against them. Counsel for Idris, Chris Uche (SAN), informed the court that his client would be available to face the charges against him. He submitted that the EFCC had earlier granted administrative bail to the defendant, who he said flew into Abuja from Kano State immediately he was notified about the arraignment.

Likewise, counsel to the second and third defendants urged the court to accede to the request for bail. However, the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), told the court that he would need time to respond to the defendants’ bail applications. The prosecution counsel further argued that the administrative bail that was granted to the defendants, ended immediately the charge was filed against them. In his ruling, Justice Ajayi ordered that the defendants should be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre. The Court consequently adjourned till July 27 to decide bail application.

