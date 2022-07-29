News

Alleged N109bn Fraud: Court admits ex AGF, Idris, others to bail

An Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama yesterday admitted the former Accountant- General of the Federation, AGF, Ahmed Idris, to bail. The trial judge, Justice Adeyemi Ajayi in her ruling adopted all the terms and conditions of the administrative bail the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, earlier gave the ex-AGF and his two co- Defendants.

The court held that in line with the due process and supremacy of the law, the Defendants are still entitled to bail, irrespective of the enormity of the allegations against them. She added that the EFCC did not in any of its processes, stated that the Defendants misbehaved while on administrative bail. The court held that the defendants must remain within the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja, adding that they must seek consent before travelling out.

The court further ordered the Defendants to depose to an affidavit of assurance to abide by all their bail conditions. It further directed the Defendants to surrender their international passports and also give assurance that they would not procure alternate passports during the pendency of the case. Justice Ajayi held that the Defendants should remain in Kuje prison until they are able to perfect their bail conditions. Other Defendants in the matter, are: Godfrey Olusegun Akindele, Mohammed Kudu Usman and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited. The court had on July 22, remanded them in prison custody after they were arraigned for allegedly diverting public funds to the tune of about N109.4 billion.

 

Our Reporters

