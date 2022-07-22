Alleged N109bn fraud: Court remands ex-AGF, Idris, in prison

…fixes July 27 to decide bail application

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

An Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama Friday remanded the former Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, in prison custody over his alleged involvement in the illegal diversion of public funds to the tune of about N109.4 billion.

The remand followed his arraignment by the Federal Government on 14 counts bordering on conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and money laundering.

Trial Judge, Justice A.O. Adeyemi Ajayi held that Idris and other defendants in the matter should remain in custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service till Wednesday when their bail applications will be heard.

Other Defendants in the matter are: Godfrey Olusegun Akindele, Mohammed Kudu Usman and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited.

All the Defendants had pleaded not guilty to charge when it was read to them .

They, however, separately prayed the court to admit them to bail, pending the determination of the case against them.

Counsel for Idris, Chris Uche, (SAN), informed the court that his client would be available to face the charge against him.

