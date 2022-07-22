Alleged N109bn Scam: EFCC to arraign ex-Accountant General, Idris, others

Barring any change in plans, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), will today, arraign a former Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris before Justice A.O. Adeyemi Ajayi of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the RFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said Idris will be arraigned alongside Godfrey Olusegun Akindele, Mohammed Kudu Usman and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited, on a 14 count charge of stealing and criminal breach of trust to the tune of N109, 485,572,691.9 Count one of the charge reads: “That you, Ahmed Idris between February and December, 2021 at Abuja in the Abuja Judicial Division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, being a public servant by virtue of your position as the Accountant General of the Federation accepted from Olusegun Akindele, a gratification in the aggregate sum of N15,136,221,921.46.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...