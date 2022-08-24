Alleged N10bn Fraud: Labour leaders protest in Lagos

Members and leaders of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) yesterday embarked on protest over the alleged N10 billion fraud in the union in Lagos State.

The ASCSN members, who occupied the national secretariat of the union located at Yaba area of Lagos State, vowed to continue occupying the secretariat of the union until some retired officials of the union vacate their offices.

Our correspondent gathered that the union has been engulfed in a series of crisis due to the alleged N10 billion fraud levied against some officials of the union. Members of the union, who embarked on the protest, called for the prosecution of some retired officials who have been accused of involvement in the N10 billion fraudulent activities. Following the protest staged in front of the union’s secretariat, the police sealed the secretariat to forestall peace.

As at the time of filing this report, the national secretariat of the union was still under lock and key. The protesters insisted in continuing with the protests until some of the retired officials vacate their offices. National President of the union Comrade Innocent Bola Audu when contacted said the protesters who occupied the national secretariat of the union since Monday are members who want sanity in the union.

Audu, in a statement made available to journalists, confirmed that the sealing of the union secretariat was ordered by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police who acted based on the Inspector General of Police’s directive.

He also confirmed the alleged N10 billion fraud leveled against some officials, which made some members to embark on the protest. One of the protesters alleged that the union has been turned into a house of corruption by some officials. He added that the protesting members will continue to occupy the national secretariat until something tangible is done to sanitise the union.

“Day two of the occupation of ASCSN secretariat by members of the union, the union still remains under lock and key as we have vowed to maintained the barricade until the retired secretary general finally vacates the union.

“The union has been turned to a house of corruption, the CWC is called upon to rise up and end this corruption. We appeal to the conscience of all the members of the CWC to end this unnecessary tension in the union by asking all retired officials of ASCSN to vacate office so that the union can get focused on fighting the course of members,” he said

