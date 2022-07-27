Alleged N11.2m Fraud: 32-year-old man remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre

An Ikeja Special Offences Court yesterday ordered the remand in Ikoyi Custodial Centre of a 32-year-old man, Lucky Sedeliu, for alleged involvement in fraud to the tune of N11,265,000.

The defendant who was ar-raigned before the court presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is answering questions on two counts bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

The lawyer of the anti-graft agency, Nnemeka Omewa informed the judge that the defen- dant conspired with one Jude Aloheaus who had already been charged.

The counsel who revealed that Sedeliu committed the offences on or about July 12, 2019, in Lagos, insisted that the defendant stole the sum of N11.265,000. The prosecutor further argued that the defendant converted the said sum to his use between July 12 and 15, 2019.

According to Omewa, the alleged offence contravenes Sections 409 and 278 of the Criminal Code Law of Lagos State 2011. But the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge, prompting the prosecutor to ask for a trial date and subsequent remand of the defendant.

Earlier in the proceeding, the anti-graft agency had told Justice Taiwo that the defendant had jumped the administrative bail granted him by the Commission.

The EFCC lawyer had stated: “The defendant has been in our custody for four months after he jumped the administrative bail that was granted to him. “We just want him to be arraigned so that we can take a trial date.”

Consequently, Justice Taiwo ordered the remand of the defendant at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, and adjourned till August 8, for trial. Meanwhile, Mercy Akagbu announced her appearance for the defence.

