Alleged N12.7m fraud: EFCC arrests ‘yahoo boy’, pastor

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has announced the arrest of a suspected internet fraudster, one Adebayo Olawale, and his pastor, Gbenga Moses Adesoju.

A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the arrest was effected by operatives of the Gombe zonal office.

While Olawale is of No. 25 Fashina Road, Ile-Ife Osun State, the pastor is said to be of Christ Apostolic Church, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Specifically, Uwujaren said the duo was apprehended for allegedly defrauding one Umar Hayatu of Lafiya quarters, Dukku Local Government Area of Gombe State to the tune of N12.7 million.

“The duo were apprehended at Ile Ife following a petition jointly written by the relatives of the victim (Umar Hayatu). They alleged that the suspects conspired and defrauded the victim via social media platforms and phone calls under the pretence that he won a car, some expensive phones and offer of employment into a juicy position.

“Adebayo, the prime suspect, contacted the victim severally using fake Facebook account names; Williams Angellina and Omolola Adebayo and deceived the victim into believing that his parents have a company abroad and will make him (victim) the Nigerian manager of the company at Lagos. The suspect further sent the victim various fake pictures of houses and cars that would be given to him as fringe benefits as soon as the company commences operation. He also promised him 30,000 US dollars and expensive gifts such as iPhone and jewelleries.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the sum of N12, 798, 387, proceeds of the fraud, were traced to the suspect’s account in a new generation bank. Pastor Gbenga, his alleged accomplice received a car (BMW), a plot of land and various sums of money from the proceeds of crime for his spiritual intervention,” Uwujaren said.

