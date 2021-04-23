News

Alleged N125m fraud: EFCC declares businessman wanted

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Advance Fee Fraud section of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared a Port-Harcourt based businessman, Andrew Foubiri Warri, wanted over alleged N125 million fraud. Warri is currently standing trial for obtaining the said sum under false pretence and issuing a dud cheque.

The anti-graft agency alleged that following his arraignment, the businessman became evasive, jumped bail and on December 21, 2020, resisted re-arrest by EFCC’s operatives at his office at Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Warri was the first of three defendants in a sevencount charge bordering on the offences before the Ikeja High Court in Lagos.

The other defendants on the charge were Warri’s alter egos, A. M. Projects Consulting Limited and Ranez Medical Consultancy Limited in a case reported by a new generation bank. In a statement, the EFCC said; “Consequentially and in line with professional best practices, the Commission approached a court of competent jurisdiction for an arrest warrant.”

Our Reporters

