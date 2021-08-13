News

Alleged N17.5bn: My govt released N1.25bn for flood control, says Dickson

The Senator representing Bayelsa West in the National Assembly, Senator Seriake Dickson, yesterday said contrary to the allegation that he diverted N17.5 billion flood funds during his tenure as governor, his administration released N1.25 billion to tackle flood menace in the State. This was as he insisted that he had nothing to hide from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which invited him on Tuesday. Dickson spoke while playing host to the local government chairmen from Bayelsa State, who paid him a solidarity visit, following his invitation by the anti-graft agency on allegation on flood funds diversion and undeclared assets.

The former governor reiterated that he had declared the assets in question which he acquired before he became governor to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) for the fifth time. Dickson said the indisputable evidence of the declaration of the assets were before the CCB and the investigating body, the EFCC. He stressed that he had nothing to hide on his eight-year rule in Bayelsa which he claimed was marked by unprecedented development in the state. Dickson who also spoke on the alleged diversion of N17.5 billion flood funds said that no such donation was received in Bayelsa State during the 2012 flood. He recalled that the state government set up the Flood Management Committee under the deputy governor, which received logistic support from the government at the time.

