Alleged N170m fraud: Kwara suspends two officers

Kwara State Government has suspended two senior officials from the Saving One Million Lives Programme for Result (SOML-PforR) to allow for probe into allegations of financial irregularities and inconsistencies in the handling of funds of the Programme. The suspended officials, according to a Ministry of Health statement, are the SOML-PforR State Programme Manager, Dr. Ibrahim Omar, and the Programme Accountant, Alabi Rahman Olalekan. The suspension, and query of the officials, is reportedly connected to the alleged mismanagement of some N170 million SOML-PforR fund. The statement said preliminary probe into the allegations revealed “some inconsistencies” and that efforts to get the officials to offer satisfactory explanations were “being deliberately frustrated”. It added that the officials were being suspended from the Programme to “enhance uninterrupted investigation”, urging them to cooperate with the intraministerial investigative committee empanelled to look into the “financial transactions of the SOMLPforR between December 2019 and May 2021”.
