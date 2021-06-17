News

Alleged N170m fraud: Kwara suspends two officers

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Kwara State Government has suspended two senior officials from the Saving One Million Lives Programme for Result (SOML-PforR) to allow for probe into allegations of financial irregularities and inconsistencies in the handling of funds of the Programme. The suspended officials, according to a Ministry of Health statement, are the SOML-PforR State Programme Manager, Dr. Ibrahim Omar, and the Programme Accountant, Alabi Rahman Olalekan. The suspension, and query of the officials, is reportedly connected to the alleged mismanagement of some N170 million SOML-PforR fund. The statement said preliminary probe into the allegations revealed “some inconsistencies” and that efforts to get the officials to offer satisfactory explanations were “being deliberately frustrated”. It added that the officials were being suspended from the Programme to “enhance uninterrupted investigation”, urging them to cooperate with the intraministerial investigative committee empanelled to look into the “financial transactions of the SOMLPforR between December 2019 and May 2021”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

INEC fixes July 16, 2022 for Osun election

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday disclosed that the 2022 governorship election in Osun State would take place on July 16, 2022.   A statement issued by INEC through its Secretary, Rose Oriarian- Anthony, said the timetable, dated June 10, 2021, outlined the schedule of activities in the build up to the election starting […]
News

Kidnapped police officers regain freedom

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian Police Force has announced the rescue of its officers who were kidnapped along Katsina–Zamfara road two weeks ago. In a statement on Friday evening, Frank Mba, force spokesman, said they were “successfully rescued”. Their abductors had initially demanded a ransom of N800,000 each. Mba said two of the officers are currently receiving […]
News

Delay in payment of teachers: Deputy Governor absolves LGA chairs

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Given the delay in thepayment of salary of teachers in Bayelsa State, the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudkakpor yesterday absolved the Local Government Council Chairmen from the delay. He, therefore, urged the Executive Secretary of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and other relevant agencies to ensure timely release of the state government’s monthly allocations to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica