Alleged N185m fraud: FG arraigns House of Reps member, Gabriel Saleh Zock

The Federal Government yesterday arraigned a serving member of the House of Representatives, Gabriel Saleh Zock, before an Abuja high court on criminal charges of advanced fee fraud otherwise known as 419 in a section of the criminal law. Zock, who represents Kachia Kagarko Federal Constituency in Kaduna State in the House of Representatives, was put on trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a two-count of allegedly defrauding his victim to the tune of N185 million. The House of Representatives member was said to have swindled one Adeyemi Kamar of the amount under alleged false pretences that he would assist the victim to influence the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT to secure Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) for his property at Guzape area of Abuja. However, when the charges were read to him, the lawmaker pleaded not guilty. EFCC’s counsel, Maryam Aminu Ahmed, asked the court to remand the federal lawmaker in prison pending the hearing and determination of his bail application.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...