Alleged N185m fraud: FG arraigns House of Reps member, Gabriel Saleh Zock

The Federal Government yesterday arraigned a serving member of the House of Representatives, Gabriel Saleh Zock, before an Abuja high court on criminal charges of advanced fee fraud otherwise known as 419 in a section of the criminal law. Zock, who represents Kachia Kagarko Federal Constituency in Kaduna State in the House of Representatives, was put on trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a two-count of allegedly defrauding his victim to the tune of N185 million. The House of Representatives member was said to have swindled one Adeyemi Kamar of the amount under alleged false pretences that he would assist the victim to influence the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT to secure Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) for his property at Guzape area of Abuja. However, when the charges were read to him, the lawmaker pleaded not guilty. EFCC’s counsel, Maryam Aminu Ahmed, asked the court to remand the federal lawmaker in prison pending the hearing and determination of his bail application.
NYSC gets approval for Direct Satellite Broadcasting
Muyiwa Johnson, Abuja The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has granted the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) operational license to commence Direct Satellite Broadcasting (BSB); as well as Internet Protocol Television (IPTV). A press statement issued by the Deputy Director Press and Public Relations, Emeka Mgbemena, revealed that NBC Director-General, Malam Balarabe Shehu Ilela while […]
Niger Delta: NDDC seeks Belgium’s support in health, agriculture
Emmanuel Masha Port Harco urt The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has sought for the support of Belgium in the areas of health, agriculture, environment, youth empowerment and development of critical infrastructure in the Niger Delta region. NDDC Interim Administrator, Mr. Efiong Akwa, who made the request when the Belgian Ambassador in Nigeria, Mr. […]
Buhari sends delegation to Zamfara over mass murder by bandits
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a delegation to Zamfara State following the recent killing villagers by bandits. According to a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shebu, the President assured the communities and other Nigerians that they will not be abandoned to their fate. In an address to Governor Bello Matawalle, commissioners, Emirs, the Chief Judge […]
