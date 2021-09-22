Metro & Crime

Alleged N2.5bn fraud: Amosun’s aide drags Ogun Assembly to court

Disturbed by the allegations of financial misappropriation and corruption against him, the former Managing Director of Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), Babajide Odusolu yesterday vowed to challenge his ‘indictment’ by the State House of Assembly over N2.5billion fund, allegedly unaccounted for during his tenure in court.

 

Odusolu, who also served as Special Adviser to former Governor Ibikunle Amosun, also described all the allegations leveled against him as a clear case of political vendetta and called for a fresh investigation of his administration by an independent auditing firm, arguing that he could not be accused based on investigations carried out by group of people who, according to him, lack the knowledge and expertise to carry out a robust forensic auditing of the multi-billion naira corporation such as OPIC.

 

The House Committee on Public Accounts and Anti- Corruption had probed the financial reports of the corporation between  2015 and 2019 under the watch of Odusolu.

 

On Friday, the Assembly, having received report of the committee, passed resolutions, calling on the anti – graft agencies to investigate and recover into the State’s coffers, N2,579,771,717.71, allegedly unaccounted for under Odusolu’s watch. The Assembly also directed Odusolu to pay back N40m that was unaccounted for in Year 2019 into the State Government’s purse within six months.

 

But briefing journalists in Lagos, Odusolu, condemned the position of the Assembly and called for an independent ten-year forensic audit of OPIC account to determine his culpability or otherwise.

 

Odusolu said that he had appeared before the Committee to defend the allegations against him in November 2020 before the renewed allegations, saying that he has hired aSeniorAdvocateof Nigeria, Ebun- OluAdegboruwa to challenge the resolution of the Assembly.

 

The former MD flanked by a team of lawyers led by Adetunji Adeniyi told journalists that, he had appeared before the committee and cleared himself of all the alleged financial infractions under his watch at OPIC. He wondered whytheAssemblywouldpass a resolution, indicting him of “weighty financial allegations” without any evidence

