Alleged N2.5bn Fraud: My arrest, trial by EFCC, illegal -Ogun Speaker

The Speaker of the Ogun state House of Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo on Friday faulted his arrest and prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged N2.5 billion misappropriation.

The embattled Speaker was on Tuesday arraigned before a Federal High Court in Lagos after his arrest on last Thursday at the Muritala Muhammad Airport over allegations bordering on corruption, forgery and financial misappropriation.

Oluomo was arraigned alongside the Clerk of the House, Taiwo Adeyemo, and Oladayo Samuel, the Director of Finance.

They were later granted bail after pleading not guilty to the 11 counts preferred against them.

But, reacting to his arrest and trial by the anti-graft agency, Oluomo in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists on Friday, insisted that he is innocent of the charges filed against him.

Oluomo described the petition written against him by the impeached Deputy Speaker of the House, Dare Kadiri to the EFCC as “hyperbolic”.

The Speaker maintained that, the EFCC acted against the law by arresting and prosecuting him, saying he refused to honour the invitation of the anti-graft agency “because of the method adopted by EFCC is against section 36 of the constitution”.

Oluomo said, he had dragged EFCC to court to stop his arrest, but the agency did not wait for the determination of the suit before effecting his arrest.

