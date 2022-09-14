Alleged N2.5bn Fraud: Ogun Assembly suspends 2 lawmakers for dragging Speaker before EFCC

The Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday suspended the former Deputy Speaker, Dare Kadiri and another member, Solomon Osho from the Assembly indefinitely. The suspension may not be unconnected with the current trial of the Speaker of the House, Hon. Olakunle OluomobytheEconomicand Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N2.5 billion misappropriation.

The embattled Speaker alongside the Clerk of the House, Taiwo Adeyemo and OladayoSamuel, theDirector of Finance were last week arraigned before a Federal High courtinLagosafterhisarrest over allegations bordering on corruption, forgery and financial misappropriation. TheSpeakeraftermeeting his bail conditions returned to office last Friday. He condemned his arrest and trial by the EFCC and accused the former Deputy Speaker of writing an “hyperbolic” petition against him. But, the Speaker at the plenary on Tuesday after his return from EFCC custody announced the suspension of Kadiri (Ijebu North II) and Osho (Remo North) over breach of the Assembly rights and privileges. Oluomo explained that the lawmakers breached the provision of the legislative house power and privileges, saying they were found to have severely breached the privileges and its leadership.

