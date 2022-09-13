Metro & Crime

Alleged N2.5bn Fraud: Ogun Assembly suspends ex-Deputy Speaker, one other for dragging Speaker before EFCC

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The Ogun State House of Assembly, on Tuesday suspended the former Deputy Speaker, Dare Kadiri and another member, Solomon Osho from the Assembly indefinitely.

The suspension may not be unconnected with the current trial of the Speaker of the House, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N2.5billion misappropriation.

The embattled Speaker alongside the Clerk of the House, Taiwo Adeyemo and Oladayo Samuel, the Director of Finance were last week arraigned before a Federal High court in Lagos after his arrest over allegations bordering on corruption, forgery and financial misappropriation.

The Speaker after meeting his bail conditions returned to office last Friday. He condemned his arrest and trial by the EFCC and accused the former Deputy Speaker of writing an “hyperbolic” petition against him.

But, the Speaker at the plenary on Tuesday after his return from EFFC custody announced the suspension of Kadiri (Ijebu North II) and Osho (Remo North) over breach of the Assembly rights and privileges.

Oluomo explained that, the lawmakers breached the provision of the legislative house power and privileges, saying they were found to have severally breached the privileges and its leadership.

 

