Alleged N2.9b Fraud: Court grants Okorocha permission to travel to UK for medical check up

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting Abuja Wednesday granted permission to former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha to travel to the United Kingdom for medical attention.

Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo, who granted the permission, ordered the Registrar of the Court to release the traveling passport of the former governor to him to undertake the medical trip.

The order of the Judge was sequel to an application argued by Okorocha’s counsel, Ola Olanipekun (SAN), who notified the court that his client has been having health challenges in receipt times.

He submitted that Okorocha now a Senator representing Imo North in the Senate will not abuse the order and will return to the country for his trial.

Although, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), represented by Chile Okoroma, had sought to oppose the request, the Commission soft-pedalled when Justice Ekwo explained that the request would be granted with a caveat by the court.

While granting the request, Justice Ekwo ordered Okorocha to return the passport to the Court Registrar not later than three days of his arrival in the country.

The Judge held that he would declare Okorocha wanted if he attempts to abuse the favour granted him.

