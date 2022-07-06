News

Alleged N2.9b Fraud: Court grants Okorocha permission to travel to UK for medical check up

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

 

 

The Federal High Court sitting Abuja Wednesday granted permission to former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha to travel to the United Kingdom for medical attention.

Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo, who granted the permission, ordered the Registrar of the Court to release the traveling passport of the former governor to him to undertake the medical trip.

The order of the Judge was sequel to an application argued by Okorocha’s counsel, Ola Olanipekun (SAN), who notified the court that his client has been having health challenges in receipt times.

He submitted that Okorocha now a Senator representing Imo North in the Senate will not abuse the order and will return to the country for his trial.

Although, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), represented by Chile Okoroma, had sought to oppose the request, the Commission soft-pedalled when Justice Ekwo explained that the request would be granted with a caveat by the court.

While granting the request, Justice Ekwo ordered Okorocha to return the passport to the Court Registrar not later than three days of his arrival in the country.

The Judge held that he would declare Okorocha wanted if he attempts to abuse the favour granted him.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FG gives school owners July 29 to meet guidelines for resumption

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Following ongoing efforts to consider reopening of schools in the face of the increasing COVID-29 pandemic in the country, the federal government has directed school owners to meet some specific guidelines and submit self – assessment reports on or before July 29. Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who gave the directive yesterday in […]
News

Neuropsychiatric Hospital laments families’ abandonment of patients

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Provost and Medical Director of Neuropsychiatric hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Dr. Afis Agboola has expressed concern over rate of abandonment of patients by their families in the hospital. The Provost also lamented reluctance of philanthropists to render financial support to the hospital due to the stigma attached to the hospital,appealing to members of […]
News Top Stories

…victory brightens APC strength, reach – Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Johnchuks Onuanyim

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu’s victory at the Supreme Court yesterday has brightened the strength and reach of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country.   In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, who recounted the earlier victory of the governor over his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica