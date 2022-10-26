Alleged N2.9bn Fraud: Court to deliver judgement on criminal charge against Kenneth Amadi Nov. 22

A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Ambrose Allagoa will on November 22, 2022, deliver judgment on the criminal charge slammed against a former employee of Eunisell Limited, Kenneth Amadi.

The judge arrived at the date after counsels adopted their final written addresses on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Amadi is answering questions to an alleged N2.9 billion fraud charge, made against him by the Federal Government (FG), through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

During the last proceedings on the matter, Justice Alagoa had ruled against the no-case submission instituted by Amadi, questioning the N2.9 billion fraud charge, slammed against him by the FGN.

In handing down his ruling, the judge held that the prosecution has raised issues that require the embattled ex-staff to proffer answers, prompting the court to order Amadi to open his defence.

Amadi had contended that the prosecution has not been able to make any prima facie case against him and as such has no business being in court.

He then urged the court to strike out the criminal charge against him and accordingly acquit and discharge him without any further delay.

But responding, the prosecution had insisted that Justice Allagoa should discountenance the prayers of the defendant because a case has been made against him and that he ought to put up a defence. The prosecution then asked the court to order Amadi to open his defence.

Specifically, Amadi and his company, IDID Nigeria Limited, are being tried before the court on a five-count charge of conspiracy and fraud to the tune of N2.9 billion.

The charges against the defendants include receiving and obtaining by false pretence, with intent to defraud, the sum of N2, 900,000,000 belonging to Eunisell Ltd, from A-Z Petroleum Ltd and AMMASCO International Ltd; omitting making full and true entry thereof in the books and accounts; suppression of data in respect of the financial transfer to Eunisell Ltd; and converting the same amount without authority to create sufficient deposits to promote the credibility of his own company (IDID Nigeria Limited).

