Metro & Crime

Alleged N2.9bn Fraud: Court to deliver judgement on criminal charge against Kenneth Amadi Nov. 22

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Ambrose Allagoa will on November 22, 2022, deliver judgment on the criminal charge slammed against a former employee of Eunisell Limited, Kenneth Amadi.

The judge arrived at the date after counsels adopted their final written addresses on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Amadi is answering questions to an alleged N2.9 billion fraud charge, made against him by the Federal Government (FG), through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

During the last proceedings on the matter, Justice Alagoa had ruled against the no-case submission instituted by Amadi, questioning the N2.9 billion fraud charge, slammed against him by the FGN.

In handing down his ruling, the judge held that the prosecution has raised issues that require the embattled ex-staff to proffer answers, prompting the court to order Amadi to open his defence.

Amadi had contended that the prosecution has not been able to make any prima facie case against him and as such has no business being in court.

He then urged the court to strike out the criminal charge against him and accordingly acquit and discharge him without any further delay.

But responding, the prosecution had insisted that Justice Allagoa should discountenance the prayers of the defendant because a case has been made against him and that he ought to put up a defence. The prosecution then asked the court to order Amadi to open his defence.

Specifically, Amadi and his company, IDID Nigeria Limited, are being tried before the court on a five-count charge of conspiracy and fraud to the tune of N2.9 billion.

The charges against the defendants include receiving and obtaining by false pretence, with intent to defraud, the sum of N2, 900,000,000 belonging to Eunisell Ltd, from A-Z Petroleum Ltd and AMMASCO International Ltd; omitting making full and true entry thereof in the books and accounts; suppression of data in respect of the financial transfer to Eunisell Ltd; and converting the same amount without authority to create sufficient deposits to promote the credibility of his own company (IDID Nigeria Limited).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Abducted Ekiti monarch regains freedom, after payment of ransom

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti monarch, who was kidnapped last week by some gunmen, has regained his freedom. The traditional ruler, the Eleda of Eda-Ile in Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Oba Benjamin Osho, was abducted in the evening while working in his farm in the community; his abductors later moved him to an unknown […]
Metro & Crime

Man held with human head, hands in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Police in Kwara State Police have arrested a man, Kehinde John Moses, with a fresh human head and fresh hands.   The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Okasanmi Ajayi, disclosed this to journalists in Ilorin yesterday.   He said: “On 3rd May 2021, about 6.30am, on Ajase Ipo-Ilorin Road, a team of Operation […]
Metro & Crime

Eid el-Fitr: FCTA bans congregational prayers, other activities 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Caleb Onwe, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory Administration( FCTA) has banned the traditional Eid congregational prayers and other activities that attract crowds. The Administration said it’s decision was a proactive measure to prevent the third wave of COVID-19 which is already ravaging many countries. This indication emerged on Tuesday after a meeting of FCT League of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica