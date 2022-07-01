Alleged N2.9bn Fraud: Okorocha seeks court’s permission to travel for medical treatment

A former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja for permission to travel outside the country for medical treatment. The former Imo State governor is standing trial before the court on money laundering charge. Okorocha, whose trial is due to resume on November 7, prayer the court to allow him to visit his doctors at the United States of America to take care of his health condition. In his application dated June 27, Okorocha is also praying for a consequential order for the release of his International travel passport booklet, which he deposited with Registrar of the court in partial fulfilment of his bail conditions. He promised to return to the country for continuation of his trial, adding that prior to his arraignment, he underwent medical surgery.

