Alleged N2.9bn Fraud: Okorocha seeks court’s permission to travel for medical treatment

A former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja for permission to travel outside the country for medical treatment. The former Imo State governor is standing trial before the court on money laundering charge. Okorocha, whose trial is due to resume on November 7, prayer the court to allow him to visit his doctors at the United States of America to take care of his health condition. In his application dated June 27, Okorocha is also praying for a consequential order for the release of his International travel passport booklet, which he deposited with Registrar of the court in partial fulfilment of his bail conditions. He promised to return to the country for continuation of his trial, adding that prior to his arraignment, he underwent medical surgery.
Related Articles
Best thing to happen to South-East’, INM welcomes Exercise Crocodile Smile VI
The Igbos in Nigeria Movement (INM) has welcomed the launch of the Nigerian Army’s Exercise Crocodile Smile VI, describing it as the best thing to happen to the South-East. In a statement on Wednesday, the INM expressed confidence that the operation would be a massive success just like others previously held in the zone due to the professionalism […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PGF DG: Internal wrangling in APC, bane of governance
The Director-General, Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has situated the alleged bad governance in the present administration to the internal wrangling in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The DG, however, proposed for a constitutional amendment committee to the Governor Mai-Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee According to him, beyond proposals for constitutional amendment, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Abia warns residents against open defecation
Abia State Commissioner for Environment, Tony Nwamuo yesterday warned residents defecating in the drains and blocking roads in Aba, the commercial hub of the state to desist or face the wrath of the law. Speaking with our reporter, Nwamuo said his ministry had a proposal waiting for Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s approval to enable it stop […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)