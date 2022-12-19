Top Stories

Alleged N240m Money Laundering: Court finds Okupe guilty of receiving cash from former NSA

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

 

 

 

 

 

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja this afternoon found former President Goodluck Jonathan Senior Special Adviser (SSA), Dr Doyin Okupe, guilty of receiving over N200 million cash from former former National Security Adviser (NSA) Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

 

Trial Judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu in a judgment delivered held that the action of Okupe, who is the first defendant in the suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) violated the Money Laundering Act.

 

While stating that the Act provides that no individual or organisation shall receive any sum above N5 million and N10 million respectively without passing through a financial institution, the judge held that “there is no evidence that the money passed through a financial institution”.

 

According to Justice Ojukwu, the NSA was not a financial institution, adding that even if the president was said to have authorised the funds, he did not say that the money must be paid in cash in violation of the money laundering act.

 

