Alleged N248m fraud: Nasarawa Assembly to appeal judgement

Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon.Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has said that the House would appeal the judgement nullifying the indictment of the former Secretary to the Government of the state (SSG), Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed Tijani over alleged N248.5 million unaccounted funds for school projects in the state.

 

He made this known on Saturday in Lafia, the state capital, will commenting on the Akwanga High Court judgement that nullified the indictment of the former SSG by the House.

 

The Speaker said that the House has confidence in the Court of Appeal and hoped that it would get the right judgement accordingly and called on the people of the state to remain calm and be law abiding over the issue.

 

It would be recalled that on June 2, the state’s House of Assembly ad-hoc committee investigating the release of N1 billion for the renovation/ fencing of public secondary schools in the state in 2018, had indicted the former SSG.

 

Following the indictment, the assembly asked Ahmed- Tijani to refund over N248.5 million as unaccounted funds to the state government

