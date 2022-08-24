Alleged N24m Fraud: Oil marketer arraigned few months after state pardon

The Police Special Fraud Unit has arraigned oil marketer, Emmanuel Morah, recentlypardonedby the Federal Government before the Federal High Court, Lagos, for charges of obtaining N24millionandissuance of dud cheques.

Morah, whose companies are Rocky Nigeria Limited, Rocky Oil Limited and Rocky Energy Limited, was among the convicts recently granted amnesty by the Federal Government (FG) on health grounds, but is yet to be released from the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS).

The marketer was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison by the High Court of Lagos State in Ikeja, on January 26, 2018, on fuel subsidy fraud, amounting to N789.6 million.

But he had appealed his conviction and subsequent sentencing, which was thrown out on October 26, 2018, by Justice Shagbaore Ikyegh, who led a panel of three justices of the Court of Appeal in Igbosere, Lagos. However, he was granted amnesty by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2022.

Morahisfacingtrialfor allegedlyobtaining N24 million from one Alhaji Kayode Kasumu, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Beauty & Fragrance International Limited, under a false representation that he will use the money to complete property atNo. 10AdeolaOdekuStreet, VictoriaIsland, Lagos, within two months.

The defendant was alleged to have issued a cheque dated October 2, 2016, with a monetary value of N10 million, with the account name, Rocky Energy Limited, in favour of Beauty and Fragrance International Limited, which upon presentation forpaymentwasrejectedand dishonoured on grounds of insufficient funds in the account.

Morah pleaded not guilty tothecharges, prompting the prosecutortoaskthe courtfor a trial date. In responding, the defence lawyer, E. M, Ojere, told the court that he had filed the defendant’sbailapplicationand the same had been served on the prosecution.

