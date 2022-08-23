Alleged N24m Fraud: Oil marketer arraigned few months after state pardon

A few months after being pardoned by President Muhammadu Buhari, an oil and gas tycoon, Emmanuel Morah, has been arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State, Nigeria.

Morah was dragged before the court, presided over by Justice Akintayo Aluko, for another charge bordering on alleged fraud and issuance of dud cheques, by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi.

It would be recalled that Morah, whose companies are: Rocky Nigeria Limited; Rocky Oil Limited and Rocky Energy Limited, was among the convicts recently granted amnesty by the Federal Government (FG) on health grounds, but is yet to be released from custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS).

The oil marketer was specifically convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment by the High Court of Lagos State sitting in Ikeja, presided over by Justice Lateefah Okunnu on January 26, 2018, on fuel subsidy fraud, amounting to N789.6m million.

But he had appealed his conviction and subsequent sentencing which was thrown out on October 26, 2018, by Justice Shagbaore Ikyegh, who led a panel of three justices of the Court of Appeal sitting in Igbosere, Lagos.

However, he was granted amnesty by President Buhari in 2022, on health grounds.

