Metro & Crime

Alleged N24m Fraud: Oil marketer arraigned few months after state pardon

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

A few months after being pardoned by President Muhammadu Buhari, an oil and gas tycoon, Emmanuel Morah, has been arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State, Nigeria.

Morah was dragged before the court, presided over by Justice Akintayo Aluko, for another charge bordering on alleged fraud and issuance of dud cheques, by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi.

It would be recalled that Morah, whose companies are: Rocky Nigeria Limited; Rocky Oil Limited and Rocky Energy Limited, was among the convicts recently granted amnesty by the Federal Government (FG) on health grounds, but is yet to be released from custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS).

The oil marketer was specifically convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment by the High Court of Lagos State sitting in Ikeja, presided over by Justice Lateefah Okunnu on January 26, 2018, on fuel subsidy fraud, amounting to N789.6m million.

But he had appealed his conviction and subsequent sentencing which was thrown out on October 26, 2018, by Justice Shagbaore Ikyegh, who led a panel of three justices of the Court of Appeal sitting in Igbosere, Lagos.

However, he was granted amnesty by President Buhari in 2022, on health grounds.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Alleged SUBEB Fraud: NUT Suspends Kwara Chairman, Secretary, Others.

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), National Headquarters, has suspended indefinitely the Chairman, Secretary and accounts clerk of the Kwara State wing of the union for alleged financial fraud. It would be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had recently paraded a Permanent Secretary in the state’s Universal Basic Education Board, a […]
Metro & Crime

Umoren: Accused pleads guilty to UNIUYO graduate’s murder

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

A suspected murderer, Uduak Frank Akpan, yesterday pleaded “guilty” to the killing of Miss Iniubong Umoren (26). Akpan appeared before Justice Bennett Illaumoh of High Court 6, sitting at Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.   The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Uko Udom, appeared for the state while Mr. Adula Sampson […]
Metro & Crime

Internet fraudster gets N200,000 fine

Posted on Author John Chikezie

An Ikeja Special Offences Court has sentenced an fraudster, Pelumi Glory, to six months’ imprisonment for engaging in internet fraud. The trial judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, however, gave the convict an option of N200,000 fine in lieu of imprisonment. Pelumi was arraigned before the court on a two-count charge of cheating and possession of fraudulent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica