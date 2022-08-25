Alleged N25bn Fraud: EFCC arrests NDDC’s Accounts Director

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested the Director of Finance and Accounts of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), over an alleged N25 billion fraud. A highly-placed security source, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph late yesterday, said: “The Director, Finance and Accounts of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Eno Ubi Otu, is currently being grilled by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in relation to a case of alleged diversion of over N25 billion tax remittances.” According to the source: “The suspect, who arrived at the Commission in the early hours of Wednesday, August 24, 2022, was still being interrogated as of press time.” A source disclosed that the arrest was part of a larger investigation of the forensic audit report of the NDDC.
Osinbajo inaugurates Health Sector Reform panel
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has virtually inaugurated the Health Sector Reform Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari. Emphasizing the importance of the committee’s task, he said: “Mr. President has in several public statements made it clear that a modern, virile and people-centric healthcare system was fundamental to his own vision for socio-economic growth.” In […]
INEC: Political tension in Edo may lead to ‘state of emergency
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that the fierce political tension brewing in Edo ahead of the September 19 governorship poll may lead to a declaration of a state of emergency in the state, if not carefully managed. INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, gave the […]
I did not order Senate to remove Section 84 (12) of Electoral Act, Buhari tells Court
President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday told a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that he did not order the Senate to remove the contentious section 84 (12) from the amended Electoral Act 2022. Contrary to the claims of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a suit instituted against him and 12 others on the Electoral Act, […]
