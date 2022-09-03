News

Alleged N25m fraud: Police arraign 2 agro company employees

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

For allegedly stealing the sum of N25 million, two employees of Mitchell Agro Tech Limited, Phillip Adenuga and Vincent Akpotor, were yesterday arraigned before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, Nigeria. They were arraigned before the court presided over by Magistrate (Mrs.) M.O. Tanimola, by the police. The duo of Adenuga, 29, residing at Mowe-Ibafo, Lagos, and Akpotor, 39, residing at Lusasa in Ogun State, are answering questions to a three-count bordering on conspiracy, stealing, and fraud.

In addressing the Magistrates’ Court, the prosecutor, Inspector Donjour Perezi, revealed that the defendants committed the offences before July at Plot 11/12, Anibaba Street, Ikosi, Ketu, Lagos. According to the prosecutor, the defendants dishonestly stole the sum of N25,000,000, belonging to the company, adding that the duo usually inflate the price and weight of supplies from farms and send them to the account of their suppliers for payment. The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 287(7), 325 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

All worshippers must wear face masks – CAN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…says sick, elderly should remain at home The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed all churches to ensure that all worshippers wear face masks during service and any sick person or the elderly should remain at home. A new guideline on COVID-19 released yesterday and made available to newsmen by CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph […]
News

Defection: NNPP Chair receives Shekarau, Jibrin others into party

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali has received the former Kano State governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau and a former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, into the party. Shekarau recently joined the party from the All Progressives Congress (APC). The development comes a few […]
News Top Stories

killed, many injured as robbers invade New Benin market in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

Therewaspandemoniumyesterday evening at the popular New Benin Market in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, as suspected armed robbers invaded the area and shot sporadically into the air. Eyewitness account said the robbers had on arrival swooped on traders and market women and dispossessed them of cash and other valuables. By the time the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica