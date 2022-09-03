Alleged N25m fraud: Police arraign 2 agro company employees

For allegedly stealing the sum of N25 million, two employees of Mitchell Agro Tech Limited, Phillip Adenuga and Vincent Akpotor, were yesterday arraigned before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, Nigeria. They were arraigned before the court presided over by Magistrate (Mrs.) M.O. Tanimola, by the police. The duo of Adenuga, 29, residing at Mowe-Ibafo, Lagos, and Akpotor, 39, residing at Lusasa in Ogun State, are answering questions to a three-count bordering on conspiracy, stealing, and fraud.

In addressing the Magistrates’ Court, the prosecutor, Inspector Donjour Perezi, revealed that the defendants committed the offences before July at Plot 11/12, Anibaba Street, Ikosi, Ketu, Lagos. According to the prosecutor, the defendants dishonestly stole the sum of N25,000,000, belonging to the company, adding that the duo usually inflate the price and weight of supplies from farms and send them to the account of their suppliers for payment. The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 287(7), 325 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

