Alleged N26.6bn fraud: Ex-Bank PHB Director, Adenmosun, remanded in prison

Justice Daniel Osiagor of Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered that former Director of Bank PHB (now Keystone), Funmi Adenmosun, be remanded in the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending the perfection of his bail conditions. Adenmosun is standing trial over alleged N26.6 billion fraud. He was on January 21 arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 10 counts bordering on conspiracy, money laundering and fraudulent conversion of proceeds of private placement raised from the public in the name of Investments & Allied Assurance Plc. He was arraigned alongside his company, Home Trust Savings and Loan limited, and a private company, Rare Properties and Development Limited. However, upon the reading of the charges, the defendants denied the offences and he was subsequently admitted to bail in the sum of N250 million with two sureties
Related Articles
WTO: Okonjo-Iweala, others know fate next week
•Fitch revises Nigeria’s outlook from negative to stable The remaining five candidates in the race for the job of Director- General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) will know their fate next week. This is as Fitch Ratings yesterday revised the outlook on Nigeria’s long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating to stable from negative. However, the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kebbi enrolls 647,853 out-of-school children
Kebbi State Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu has said his administration has enrolled 647,853 out-ofschool children since 2015 for formal education. Bagudu, who stated this on Thursday at the National Campaign on Out-Of-School Children at presidential Hall Birnin Kebbi, adding that the campaign was organised by the Federal Ministry of Education in the country’s six zones. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Saraki family appeals court ruling on ‘Ile Arugbo’
Asa Investments, owned by the Saraki family, has filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal, sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, challenging the August 6, 2020 ruling of Justice Abiodun Adebara of the Kwara State high court. Justice Adebara had in his ruling of August 6, 2020 lifted the interim order of injunction the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)