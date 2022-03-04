Alleged N26.6bn fraud: Ex-Bank PHB Director, Adenmosun, remanded in prison

Justice Daniel Osiagor of Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered that former Director of Bank PHB (now Keystone), Funmi Adenmosun, be remanded in the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending the perfection of his bail conditions. Adenmosun is standing trial over alleged N26.6 billion fraud. He was on January 21 arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 10 counts bordering on conspiracy, money laundering and fraudulent conversion of proceeds of private placement raised from the public in the name of Investments & Allied Assurance Plc. He was arraigned alongside his company, Home Trust Savings and Loan limited, and a private company, Rare Properties and Development Limited. However, upon the reading of the charges, the defendants denied the offences and he was subsequently admitted to bail in the sum of N250 million with two sureties

