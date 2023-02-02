News

Alleged N26bn Fraud: Appeal Court sets aside judgment barring trial of ex-AGF, Otunla

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division has set aside the July 16, 2021 judgment barring the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from initiating either civil or criminal proceedings against former Account General of the Federation (AG-F), Jonah Oguniyi Otunla.

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal, in a judgment, held that Otunla failed to prove that there was actually a nonprosecution agreement between him and the EFCC. The court however upheld the arguments by EFCC’s counsel, Sylvanus Tahir (SAN) and resolved the four issues, identified for determination, in favour of the commission, and against Otunla. Justice Danlami Senchi, who read the judgment, noted that Otunla did not provide any written, except his words and that of his lawyer, that such an agreement existed.

The court held that Otunla could not prevent his prosecution by merely claiming that there was an agreement, which existence he failed to establish with credible evidence. He said: “In the instant case, there is no evidence to support the pleading of the respondent (Otunla) that he will not be prosecuted; that criminal or civil proceeding should not be instituted or initiated against him.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oniru, Lagos Assembly Chief Whip lose mom

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Oniru of Iru land, Oba AbdulWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, has lost his mother, Olori Muinat Olabisi Abeni Ajasa Lawal-Akapo. She died at the age of 85 at her residence in Lagos. The late Olori was also the mother of the Chief Whip of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. (Mrs) Lasbat Mojisola Miranda, who […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Buhari’s administration overwhelmed –Northern CAN

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria in the 19 Northern states and Abuja (Northern CAN) yesterday disclosed that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has been overwhelmed by the prevailing insecurity in the country.   A statement by the Association made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday said: “Without mincing words, Northern CAN wishes to […]
News Top Stories

#EndSARS protest financiers: Lawyers flay CBN over freezing of accounts

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

Lawyers yesterday condemned the act of the Federal Government freezing the accounts of #Endsars Protest financiers. The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had on Friday granted an ex-parte application filed by the Central Bank of Nigeria which sought to freeze account of certain individuals which allegedly sponsored the #Endsars Protest.   An Abuja based […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica