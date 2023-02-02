Alleged N26bn Fraud: Appeal Court sets aside judgment barring trial of ex-AGF, Otunla

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division has set aside the July 16, 2021 judgment barring the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from initiating either civil or criminal proceedings against former Account General of the Federation (AG-F), Jonah Oguniyi Otunla.

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal, in a judgment, held that Otunla failed to prove that there was actually a nonprosecution agreement between him and the EFCC. The court however upheld the arguments by EFCC’s counsel, Sylvanus Tahir (SAN) and resolved the four issues, identified for determination, in favour of the commission, and against Otunla. Justice Danlami Senchi, who read the judgment, noted that Otunla did not provide any written, except his words and that of his lawyer, that such an agreement existed.

The court held that Otunla could not prevent his prosecution by merely claiming that there was an agreement, which existence he failed to establish with credible evidence. He said: “In the instant case, there is no evidence to support the pleading of the respondent (Otunla) that he will not be prosecuted; that criminal or civil proceeding should not be instituted or initiated against him.”

